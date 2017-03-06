Mountain Home dentist charged with selling sedatives

John Goodrich (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE -- A dentist in Mountain Home was arrested Friday after prosecutors say he sold drugs commonly used to sedate dental patients.

According to court documents, 57-year-old John Earl Goodrich sold the drug Halcion to someone with the initials S.T. on July 8. Halcion, a brand-name version of the generic triazolam, is used as a sleep aid or sedative.

Some dentists prescribe it to help patients deal with anxiety during a procedure, although it is not clear whether Goodrich is alleged to have gotten access to the drug through his dental practice.

A warrant in the case was issued Feb. 28, and Goodrich was taken into custody Friday. He was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

The arrest comes just six months after Goodrich was charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 following an investigation by Mountain Home Police. He has pleaded not guilty to the sex charge, and his trial is set for June.

Goodrich is currently free in the drug case on a $10,000 bond. An initial appearance date has not yet been set.

