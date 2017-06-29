Motorcycle rider injured in Nampa hit-and-run

Nampa Police (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA -- A Nampa man is in the hospital after police say another driver caused him to crash, then fled the scene.

The hit-and-run collision happened at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 11 Avenue South and 9th Street South.

According to Nampa Police, 53-year-old Steven Melton was riding his motorcycle north on 11th Avenue South when a car that had been stopped at the stop sign on 9th Street South pulled out in front of him.

Melton did not have a stop sign. He told investigators he locked up his brakes and laid the motorcycle down before slamming into the side of the car.

The driver of the car did not remain on scene. Melton was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment. He was listed in fair condition Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Tim Riha tells KTVB that the case is being investigated as a hit and run and the driver will likely be facing felony charges.

"Obviously if you stay and you're at fault, you can be charged with whatever applies, but leaving the scene of a crash makes the situation so much worse," Riha explained. "You add more charges and penalties to whatever you may have gotten already."

The suspect vehicle is described as possibly a 2005 to 2008 Pontiac G6, with a metallic green paint job. The car had some damage, police say.

Police say Melton did not get a good look at the driver.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect vehicle is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

© 2017 KTVB-TV