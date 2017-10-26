More windows shot with BB or pellet gun in Boise

More windows have been shot with BB or pellet gun in Boise. (Photo: Boise police)

BOISE - After a vandalism spree in which at least 20 windows in downtown Boise were damaged with what appeared to be a BB or pellet gun on October 18, Boise police are investigating similar incidents that happened this week.

Police on Thursday said the latest shootings happened on Tuesday and Wednesday along State Street and into the downtown area. Damage was also done to windows on the Boise Bench on Vista Avenue and Orchard Street.

This week's shootings bring the total number of windows of businesses and vehicles that have been damaged to 34.

In the October 18 shootings, police received information that an unknown number of suspects were driving in a blue or dark green Ford Explorer or Chevrolet SUV with no rear plate.

Police ask people in the area who believe they are victims of vandalism to file a report by calling dispatch at 208-377-6790. Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the P3 Tips app.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who may have surveillance video in the area near where the latest shootings occurred.

