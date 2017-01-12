More than 4 pounds of meth seized during Nampa traffic stop

Police said they found more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine in a pillow case after a traffic stop on Wednesday. (Photo: Nampa police)

NAMPA - Police said they found more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine in a pillow case after a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Repeat Offender Program Officer Eric Duke stopped a vehicle in the area of 16th Avenue North and 7th Street North at around 5:58 p.m. and made contact with the driver, 31-year-old Mariano Castillo of Nampa, and passenger Dora Zamudio, 24, also of Nampa.

After talking to Castillo, Officer Duke requested a K-9 unit, and Officer Tyler Grey responded with his drug-detection dog, Augie.

Augie alerted the officers after performing a sniff of the vehicle and it was searched for illegal drugs.

Police said that's when officers found the pillow case, which contained several vacuum-sealed packages of a substance that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police said officers also found small amounts of heroin and cocaine, as well as $3,201 in cash.

Castillo was booked into the Canyon County jail on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine.

Zamudio was booked into the jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and possession of cocaine.

