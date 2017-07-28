More charges filed against 'AK-47 bandit' suspect

(Photo: KTVB)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Federal charges have been filed in Nebraska against a man suspected of being the "AK-47 bandit," accused of robbing banks in five states.



Richard Gathercole is accused of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle and stolen firearms in a complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

FBI officials believe Gathercole is "the AK-47 bandit," who has robbed banks in California, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska and Washington.



Court documents say Gathercole was arrested June 20 at a gas station near Lexington, Nebraska. A sheriff's deputy had spotted a pickup truck there that Kansas authorities had reported stolen by a man who fired at but missed a state trooper.



Lexington is 200 miles (320 kilometers) west-southwest of Omaha.

