Money laundering charges dropped against Idaho doctor

SPOKANE, Wash. - Federal prosecutors have dropped all felony money laundering charges against an Idaho doctor whose former wife was involved in a multi-state drug trafficking operation.

The Spokesman-Review reported Tuesday the charges were dismissed in exchange for Coeur d'Alene gastroenterologist Stanley Toelle pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges for not reporting his former wife's income to the IRS.

Loren Toelle pleaded guilty in January to a drug-dealing conspiracy for her role in the drug trafficking ring that stretched from northern Idaho to North Dakota. Stanley Toelle has maintained that he knew nothing about the criminal activity.

As part of the plea agreement, Toelle will pay about $48,000 in back taxes for 2012 and 2013, the years he didn't report his ex-wife's income while she worked as a stripper in Las Vegas.

