Meridian yogurt shop robbed, suspect arrested

KTVB , KTVB 9:38 PM. MDT March 19, 2017

MERIDIAN - A man is behind bars after an armed robbery Saturday night at a Meridian yogurt shop.

An Ada County dispatcher says the robbery was reported at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday at a TCBY shop on North Locust Grove Road, just north of Fairview Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported, the dispatcher said.

The suspect's name and the details surrounding the robbery have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.

