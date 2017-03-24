Meridian woman takes plea deal in Garden City murder case

Elena Pena, one of two people arrested October 21 in connection with the shooting of Paul Russell in Garden City, appeared in court Monday. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE -- A Meridian woman admitted to a reduced charge Friday in connection to the October shooting death of a 30-year-old man.

Elena Ann Pena, 27, pleaded guilty to felony accessory to second-degree murder. As part of the plea deal, she has agreed to testify against two other men facing charges in the case.

Prosecutors say Paul Russell Jr. of Meridian was shot in the intersection of West 39th and Stockton streets after Pena quarreled with one of the victim's friends. Pena called 34-year-old Lyle Croson and 28-year-old Mykle Blumenshine during the argument, and the pair showed up at the intersection with guns, according to the prosecution.

Both men are accused of firing rounds, but it was a bullet from Blumenshine's gun that hit Russell in the head, mortally wounding him, prosecutors say. All three were gone by the time officers arrived.

Prosecutor Shelley Akamatsu said the accessory charge stems from Pena lying to investigators during an interview the following day.

After a detective told her Russell had been declared brain dead and would not survive the shooting, Pena said she did not did not know what had happened.

Pena said it had been too dark to see where the gunfire had come from, and she did not know Croson and Blumenshine had been armed. The defendant admitted during the hearing that she knew those statements were false when she made them.

The plea deal amends her original aiding and abetting second degree murder charge - punishable by up to life in prison - to the accessory charge, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence. Pena will receive a four-year sentence if the judge agrees to follow the plea deal; if not, she will be allowed to withdraw her guilty plea.

The agreement also specifies that Pena gives up her right to appeal the sentence, and will cooperate with investigators in the case. Sentencing is set for June 12.

Both Blumenshine and Croson have pleaded not guilty in the shooting. A pretrial in those cases is set for April 12.

