Meridian woman latest victim in residential theft: 'I'm shocked'

A Meridian woman is looking for answers after a man stole a package off her doorstep. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - Police officials say crimes of opportunity have increased in Meridian in recent months. In just the last 30 days there have been 98 car burglaries, 11 stolen vehicles, and 18 residential burglaries.

Christina Ragsdale became one of those victims last weekend after a package was stolen right off her doorstep.

"It's crazy," she said. "That kind of stuff doesn't normally happen out here, it's a quiet peaceful subdivision."

She says it's a subdivision where everyone knows everyone and most homes, like Ragdale's, have cameras on the property.

"He probably wasn't paying attention to the stickers," Ragsdale said regarding her security camera stickers on her front door. "Just wanted to grab it and go."

The Ring doorbell camera was paying attention though, and caught a man on video taking a package right off her doorstep at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

"He walks right to the box, grabs it and doesn't even hesitate," said Ragsdale. "Then as soon as he gets down around the garage into sight that's when whoever is driving the truck comes flying down the road. It feels like he scoped out my house first."

All packages, including this one, are left behind a large rock and a bush not visible from the street or driveway.

"It's like they planned it," Ragsdale said. "They had to have known what they were doing."

An orchestrated plan to snag a package that contained party favors for her daughter's tenth birthday.

"I'm shocked, irritated probably be the two words that come to mind the most," said Ragsdale.

While the party favors didn't cost much, Ragsdale said it was hard to explain what happened to her daughter.

"I had to tell my daughter, 'well your stuff is gone, don't know if it's going to come back in time for your party now,' and it just crushed her," Ragsdale said.

Now she is trying to spread the word to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else, especially with the holiday season just around the corner.

"It's going to be more expensive items people get delivered, it's going to be more packages getting delivered," Ragsdale said.

The next time this happens, the items inside the package might not be replaceable.

"It also worries me because if it could happen here, what else could happen in my neighborhood?" Ragsdale said.

Police say most crimes of opportunity can be prevented by taking a few extra precautions. If possible, bring packages in as soon as possible after they arrive at your home. And many vehicle and garage thefts can be prevented by simply locking your doors.

If you know the man seen in the video, contact the Meridian Police Department.

