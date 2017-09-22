Meridian woman charged with manslaughter in deadly Fairview crash

Meridian Police and Boise Police (Photo: KTVB file)

MERIDIAN -- A driver is facing a felony charge after police say she caused a four-car pileup that killed an 73-year-old woman Thursday.

The collision happened at about 1:20 p.m. on Fairview Avenue just east of Eagle Road.

Police say 52-year-old Shelly Wilson was headed west when she slammed into the back of a 2016 Buick driven by the 73-year-old. The force of the crash caused a chain-reaction collision involving two more vehicles.

The driver of the Buick was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identitiy has not yet been released.

Meridian Police say Wilson was on drugs when the crash happened, and there is no indication she tried to brake before hitting the other woman's car.

She was also taken to a hospital for treatment, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening, police say.

Once Wilson is released from the hospital, she will be booked into the Ada County Jail on felony vehicular manslaughter charges.

The wreck remains under investigation.

