Meridian stolen debit card suspect identified

MERIDIAN -- Police say they have identified a man accused of using a stolen debit card at stores in Meridian and Boise last month.
Investigators released a surveillance photo of the suspect Tuesday, urging anyone who recognized him to come forward.
RELATED: Police seek man who used stolen debit card at Walmart
Several anonymous tipsters did just that, police say.
The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old John James King of Ponderay. King is currently being held in the Twin Falls County Jail on similar charges from Jerome and Twin Falls.
Police say King used a debit card stolen during a burglary in Nampa to go shopping at Walmart stores Sept. 5.
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs