Meridian stolen debit card suspect identified

The suspect is seen here on a surveillance camera. (Photo: MPD)

MERIDIAN -- Police say they have identified a man accused of using a stolen debit card at stores in Meridian and Boise last month.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the suspect Tuesday, urging anyone who recognized him to come forward.

Several anonymous tipsters did just that, police say.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old John James King of Ponderay. King is currently being held in the Twin Falls County Jail on similar charges from Jerome and Twin Falls.

Police say King used a debit card stolen during a burglary in Nampa to go shopping at Walmart stores Sept. 5.

