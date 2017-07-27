Meridian purse theft suspects caught on camera

Purse theft suspects (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

MERIDIAN -- Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help identifying two women suspected in a car burglary and check fraud case.

Authorities say the victim's purse was stolen out of her vehicle at Settlers Park in Meridian July 16. Checks that had been inside her purse were later cashed at a Mountain West Bank in Coeur d'Alene.

The bank's surveillance camera captured images of the two women using the stolen checks. The suspects' vehicle is described as a newer-model white Volvo passenger car.

Anyone who recognizes the pair or has any information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS (2677).

© 2017 KTVB-TV