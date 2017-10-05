Meridian Police: Suspect tried to grab officer's gun during arrest

Jerrod Devaney (Photo: Ada County Jail)

MERIDIAN -- A Nampa man is facing charges after police say he tried to get an officer's gun during his arrest early Thursday morning.

Meridian Police say another officer had to punch 39-year-old Jerrod Devaney several times in the face to get him to release his grip on the handgun.

The incident began at about 1:20 a.m. after police were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Sandman Motel. As the officers began to arrest Devaney - the driver of the car - for providing a fake name, he tried to run away, according to police.

One of the officers grabbed ahold of Devaney, who then reached for the officer's gun, police say. During the ensuing struggle, Devaney continued to try to get the officer's gun, ultimately grabbing ahold of it.

Two other officers jumped in to help. Police say one of them hit Devaney multiple times in the face until he let go of the gun.

During the fight, Devaney also reached for a gun he had hidden in his own waistband, according to Meridian Police. The officers were eventually able to take him into custody.

Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea said the officers had some "scrapes and bumps" from the fight, but none of them needed medical attention.

Devaney, who is on parole, was booked into the Ada County Jail on felony charges of attempting to remove a firearm from an officer, battery on an officer, drug possession, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, as well as multiple misdemeanors and a parole violation.

A passenger in Devaney's car, 41-year-old Christopher Robinson of Nampa, was also arrested on misdemeanor charges of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, frequenting a place where drugs are used and aiding in a misdemeanor.

Both men are due in court Thursday afternoon.

