Meridian police searching for armed and dangerous man

Herman Sedillo is wanted by police. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. (Photo: Meridian Police Department)

MERIDIAN - Meridian police are looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Around noon today, police say 54-year-old Herman Sedillo went to a neighbor's home in the 800 block of W. Jacksnipe Drive, knocked on the door and tried to get in.

Sedillo is accused of pointing a gun at people living in the home before leaving in a 2004 blue GMC Sierra pickup.

The pickup was found this afternoon near Cole and Overland roads. There was no gun in the truck.

Police say Sedillo is 5-foot-6, and about 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is possibly wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Police believe Sedillo may be under the influence of meth and could be hallucinating.

If you see him, call 9-1-1 immediately.

