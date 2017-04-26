Meridian police searching for armed and dangerous man

MERIDIAN - Meridian police are looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous.
Around noon today, police say 54-year-old Herman Sedillo went to a neighbor's home in the 800 block of W. Jacksnipe Drive, knocked on the door and tried to get in.
Sedillo is accused of pointing a gun at people living in the home before leaving in a 2004 blue GMC Sierra pickup.
The pickup was found this afternoon near Cole and Overland roads. There was no gun in the truck.
Police say Sedillo is 5-foot-6, and about 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He is possibly wearing a gray sweatshirt.
Police believe Sedillo may be under the influence of meth and could be hallucinating.
If you see him, call 9-1-1 immediately.
