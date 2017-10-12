Meridian police: Man arrested after trying to ram officers with SUV

Three schools were asked to shelter in place, and streets were shut down in the area Thursday afternoon, as police negotiated with a man accused of driving at two officers. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - Three schools were asked to shelter in place, and streets were shut down in the area Thursday afternoon, as police negotiated with a man accused of trying to hit two officers with his SUV.

Meridian Deputy Chief of Police Tracy Basterrechea said officers responded Wednesday night to a home in the 1200 block of West Tida Street - near Linden and McMillan roads - for a welfare check on 34-year-old Mitchell H. Gushwa. Basterrechea said Gushwa had been making some suicidal comments.

Basterrechea said when officers tried to make contact with Gushwa, he attempted to ram them with his vehicle, a 2015 Nissan X-Terra.

The officers were able to get out of the way, and Gushwa went inside his home.

Officers tried negotiating with Gushwa, but negotiations broke down. A warrant for his arrest was obtained Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault on the officers. Negotiations were attempted again for his surrender Thursday afternoon, and once again the negotiations were unsuccessful.

When Gushwa tried to leave his home at around 2:30 p.m., officers arrested him.

Basterrechea said safety measures were put in place because Gushwa was known to have firearms in his home. Those measures included asking Rocky Mountain High School, Heritage Middle School and Paramount Elementary School to shelter in place. Classes continued as normal, the West Ada School District said.

No shots were fired during the incident. Meridian police were assisted by the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

