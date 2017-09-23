Meridian man's wheelchair stolen during Boise State game

(Photo: Photo from Boise Police Dept.)

A Meridian man who helps provide wheelchairs for people in developing countries is looking for his own wheelchair.

Nathan Ogden says someone stole his chair Friday night during the Boise State-Virginia football game at Albertsons Stadium. He talked about the apparent theft in a Facebook live video.

Boise Police are investigating. They say the chair is a Quickie brand titanium wheelchair with custom wheels, and that it was parked at the top of Section 8 in Albertsons Stadium at around 5:45 p.m. Friday. By 7:30, it was gone.

Over 11 days last summer, Ogden and his family bicycled 1,200 miles from Bend, Oregon, to Santa Monica, California, to raise money for the Wheelchair Foundation. Nathan Ogden used an adaptive cycle.

Previous story: Chair the Hope: Meridian family bikes 1,200 miles to raise money for wheelchairs

If you have any information about what happened to Ogden's wheelchair, Boise Police ask you to contact Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS (2677), through the Crime Stoppers website, or using the P3 Tips mobile app.

