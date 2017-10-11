Meridian man shot by police released from hospital, jailed

Dakota Morris (Photo: Ada Co. Jail)

BOISE -- A 22-year-old who was shot during a confrontation with Boise Police officers has been released from the hospital, three weeks after the shooting.

Dakota Morris of Meridian was booked into the Ada County Jail Tuesday on felony charges of assault on a law enforcement officer, use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to appear, along with a misdemeanor failure to appear.

Morris was shot late Sept. 19 after officers were called out to the Jack in the Box on Fairview Avenue and Maple Grove Road to investigate a report of two people acting suspiciously inside the restaurant.

When they arrived, police say, Morris took off running, leading the officers on a chase through parking lots and behind buildings.

During the chase, Morris ignored officers' commands and brandished a firearm, according to police. Three Boise Police officers ultimately shot at Morris after he jumped a fence into another parking lot.

It's unclear how many bullets struck Morris, who was rushed to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for treatment. The suspect's black Ruger handgun was recovered from the lot, police say.

Boise Police identified the officers who fired their guns as Officer M. Plaisted, Officer V. Moreno, and Officer T. Schneider. All three were placed on administrative leave, and the Critical Incident Task Force has been called in to investigate the shooting.

Investigators previously said they were searching for a woman - identified as 20-year-old Dallis Morris - who had been with the suspect. A Boise Police spokeswoman said Wednesday that police have since found and spoken to her.

Morris' bond is currently set at $1 million. He is due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

© 2017 KTVB-TV