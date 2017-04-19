Meridian man arrested on child porn charge

Brian Orcutt (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE -- A Meridian man is behind bars after a child pornography investigation led by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

Brian Orcutt, 31, was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Meridian Police Department, Boise Police Department, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Air National Guard all participated in the investigation, according to the Idaho Attorney General's Office.

Orcutt is currently held in the Ada County Jail, and is due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. Anyone with information about children being exploited is urged to contact police, the ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

