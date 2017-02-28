Meridian fugitive bitten by K9, captured by SWAT

SWAT standoff in Meridian

MERIDIAN -- A wanted man was taken into custody after a standoff with a SWAT team in Meridian early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say police had been looking for 43-year-old Joshua Laney of Meridian in connection with a $250,000 warrant for aggravated battery and robbery in a Boise case.

Meridian officers came into contact with Laney after they were called out to a domestic disturbance at 314 West Cherry Lane at about 12:30 a.m. Police quickly got an adult woman, a 15-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy out of the trailer home, but Laney refused to surrender, officers said.

Instead, police say, the suspect barricaded himself inside a bedroom in the trailer and ignored the officers who were telling him to come out and surrender.



The Ada County Metro SWAT Team went into the trailer just before 5 a.m. Police say Laney still refused officers' commands, and was bitten on the lower leg by a Meridian Police Department K9.

The suspect was taken into custody after the dog bit him. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of the dog bite, then booked into the Ada County Jail.

Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea said Laney did not have a weapon, and no officers were hurt.

