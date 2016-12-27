(Photo: Burlingham/Thinkstock)

BOISE -- A pair of Arizona men who brought five pounds of heroin into the Treasure Valley to sell were sentenced to prison last week.

Rodrigo Ramirez, 22, and Irwin Camacho, 19, both of Phoenix, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute earlier this year.

Federal prosecutors say Ramirez flew from Phoenix to Boise in June to meet with an undercover officer about drug sales. Camacho and an underage boy then drove up to Nampa with the five pounds of heroin stashed in a hidden compartmet of the vehicle. Camacho, Ramirez and the boy were all taken into custody after meeting with the undercover officer in Nampa.

Camacho was sentenced Dec. 20 to two years and nine months in prison, while Ramirez - who had previously been convicted of selling heroin in California - was sentenced to five years and ten months.

In addition to the prison time, the men were ordered to forfeit $75,000 in proceeds.

The arrests came as part of a collaboration between the Nampa Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force.



Copyright 2016 KTVB