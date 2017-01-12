Michigan men arrested in Boise on fraud charges

Devin Searcy and Juwaun Gordon (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE - Boise police have arrested two men from Michigan after they say they came to Idaho to use fraudulent credit cards.

Police got a call about the suspects using suspicious credit cards to buy thousands of dollars in gift cards at several local businesses.

Boise police teamed up with police in Meridian to find the suspects, 22-year-old Devin Searcy and 26-year-old Juwaun Gordon.

They both face felony charges of burglary and fraudulent use of a financial transaction card. Additional charges are possible.

(© 2017 KTVB)