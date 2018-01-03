Men arrested after stolen car spotted on I-84

(Photo: KTVB)

MERIDIAN -- Troopers responding to a report of a car parked on the side of Interstate 84 quickly realized the car had been stolen - and the suspects were walking down the highway a short distance away, police say.

22-year-old Cayetano Montes and 19-year-old Andres Montes are each facing a felony charge of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle in connection to the incident, which drew a half-dozen Idaho State Police cars to the Meridian stretch of interstate. Cayetano Montes is also facing a charge of resisting arrest.

ISP spokesman Tim Marsano said a trooper was originally dispatched to the area between Ten Mile Overpass and Black Cat Overpass for a "motorist assist" to check on the occupants of a green sedan stopped on the westbound side of I-84.

When police ran the car's license plate, however, it came back as a stolen vehicle, he said.

Additional troopers responded to the scene, ultimately apprehending both men, who were found walking on the interstate in the area.

It's unclear why the pair abandoned the stolen car.

Both suspects have been booked into the Ada County Jail, and are due in court Thursday afternoon.



