Man who used fake $50 bill sought by police

Investigators searching for man who passed fake $50 bill at south Boise-area convenience store last month

BOISE - The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who passed counterfeit money at a local convenience store.

The suspect was seen on surveillance photos wearing a tie-dye shirt and bandana.

Investigators say he and a woman, also seen in the photos, pulled into a south Boise store in a small red passenger car around 2:30 a.m. on July 24.





They stood outside for few minutes while the man smoked a cigarette and then went inside the store. After milling around for a few more minutes, he bought some items with a phony $50 bill and left.

Anyone who recognizes the man or woman in the photos, or the red car, is urged to contact the Ada County Sheriff’s Office at 208-577-3738, or send an email to SO4206@adaweb.net.

