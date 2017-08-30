KTVB
Man who used fake $50 bill in Boise identified

KTVB 3:19 PM. MDT August 30, 2017

BOISE - The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a man who passed counterfeit money at a local convenience store last month. Detectives say they are talking with the man and no charges have been filed at this point. 

The man was seen in surveillance photos wearing a tie-dye shirt and bandana.

Investigators say he and a woman, also seen in the photos, pulled into a convenience store at Five Mile and Lake Hazel roads in a small red passenger car around 2:30 a.m. on July 24.


They stood outside for few minutes while the man smoked a cigarette and then went inside the store. After milling around for a few more minutes, he made about $5 in purchases with a phony $50 bill and left.

Detectives released the surveillance camera photos to the media earlier today. They thanked the public for helping identify the man so quickly.

© 2017 KTVB-TV


