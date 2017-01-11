Man who crashed into house gets 15-year sentence

Dillon Gibson (Photo: KPVI)

BLACKFOOT, Idaho -- A southeast Idaho man who crashed a vehicle into a house and killed the 92-year-old resident has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Post Register reports that 31-year-old Dillon Grant Gibson received the sentence Tuesday in 7th District Court and must serve three years before becoming eligible for parole.

Gibson in October pleaded guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter as a result of a June 14 crash into the Blackfoot home of William Hong, owner of the popular Hong's Take-Out restaurant.

Police say the crash started a fire that gutted Hong's home and that Hong suffered extensive injuries. He was transported to a hospital but died a short time later.

A hearing to determine restitution hasn't been set. More than $500,000 is being sought.

