Man wanted on drug trafficking charges arrested in Garden City

KTVB 2:37 PM. MDT April 22, 2017

GARDEN CITY - A man indicted on federal drug trafficking charges and suspected of intentionally crashing into an undercover officer’s car in Boise is now in custody.

Garden City Police announced Friday that Garden City officers, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force, DEA, Boise Police and Meridian Police, located Javier Tapia, 25, on East 41st Street just south of Adams Street in Garden City.

He was taken into custody for the federal drug warrant.

Previous story: BPD searching for man accused of ramming officer's car

