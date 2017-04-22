Man wanted on drug trafficking charges arrested in Garden City

Javier V. Tapia (Photo: Boise Police)

GARDEN CITY - A man indicted on federal drug trafficking charges and suspected of intentionally crashing into an undercover officer’s car in Boise is now in custody.

Garden City Police announced Friday that Garden City officers, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force, DEA, Boise Police and Meridian Police, located Javier Tapia, 25, on East 41st Street just south of Adams Street in Garden City.

He was taken into custody for the federal drug warrant.

