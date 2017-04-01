Man wanted after Caldwell chase now in custody

Josue "Josh" Ibarra (Photo: Canyon Co. Jail)

CALDWELL - A man who Caldwell Police say eluded officers Wednesday night is now in jail.

Caldwell Police located Josue "Josh" Ibarra, 33, at about 7:15 Friday night at a home on Notus Road near Red Top Rd.

Officers with the Parma Police Dept. and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office - including a SWAT team - assisted in the arrest.

The Caldwell Police Dept. says Ibarra was in possession of a stolen firearm at the time of his arrest. He also faces felony charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, eluding a peace officer, and a felony probation violation.

According to court records and the Idaho Dept. of Correction, Ibarra's criminal history includes domestic violence in the presence of a child, drug possession, and escape.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho had alerted the public to be on the lookout for Ibarra after a pursuit that occurred Wednesday night in the Apple Creek subdivision.

More charges and arrests may come as the investigation into Ibarra and anyone who helped him avoid capture continues.

