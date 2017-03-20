Store security camera video from an armed robbery that occurred Friday, February 24, 2017, at Game Stop on 12th Avenue in Nampa.

LAS VEGAS -- A man police say is responsible for six recent armed robberies in the Treasure Valley has been arrested in Las Vegas.

Twenty-year-old Camron Brown of Mountain Home was taken into custody Monday morning with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Boise Police say Brown is the man they have been looking for in connection to five armed robberies at Boise businesses and one in Nampa. The cases were investigated as the department's "top priority," police said last week.

Detectives caught a break in the case after an officer on patrol saw a man who matched the description of the robber. Detectives followed up, and found evidence linking Brown to the robberies. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody after investigators learned he was in Las Vegas.

Boise Police worked with the Nampa Police Department, the Mountain Home Police Department, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office Action Team, the US Marshals Service and the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team to arrest Brown.

BPD Sgt. Justin Kendall praised officers and the public for helping solve the crime. A multitude of tips poured into Crime Stoppers and local departments after the robberies.

"This was a string of violent crimes where a weapon was displayed in each robbery,” Kendall said in a statement. “We are grateful to our community and our team of law enforcement partners who helped us with this investigation and ultimately led us to taking this dangerous suspect off the street.”

Brown is currently held in the Clark County Detention Center without bond, and is set for a fugitive hearing at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. It's unclear when he will be extradited back to Idaho to face charges.

The suspect's mugshot was not immediately available.

The robber first struck Feb. 20, targeting a Jacksons Food Store and another South Cole Road business within minutes of each other. He held up employees at the Human Bean coffeeshop on Broadway Avenue the next day.

He made his way to Nampa Feb. 24, wielding a handgun during a robbery of the Game Stop on 12 Avenue Road and Holly Lane.

The culprit took a break the next week, popping up again the afternoon of March 8 to robContinental Loans at 10530 W. Fairview Avenue in Boise. On March 13, he carried out the sixth armed robbery at the Motel 6 on Airport Way.

The robber was repeatedly captured on surveillance cameras, and was described as a young black man with a deep voice. He was spotted driving a gold-colored sedan, and often wore black or gray clothing during the robberies.

Kendall said after the sixth robbery that detectives believed the man was conducting surveillance on the businesses he targeted ahead of time.

Under Idaho law, robbery is punishable by a minimum of five years in prison and up to life in prison for each count.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the robberies is asked to call police dispatch at 377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

