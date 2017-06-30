Man sought, brother arrested after shots fired at car in Ontario in June

Deacon Scott Baker (Photo: Ontario police)

ONTARIO - One suspect has been arrested, and police are searching for his brother, in connection with an incident where shots were fired at an occupied car last month in Ontario.

The shooting happened June 1 in the parking lot behind 298 Oregon St.

Ontario police said two suspects used a semi-automatic pistol to shoot at a car with three people inside.

No one was injured.

Warrants were issued for Jack Thomas Baker Jr., 24, of Ontario, and Deacon Scott Baker, 23, of Meridian.

Jack Thomas Baker Jr. was arrested in Payette, was extradited to Oregon and is in the Malheur County Jail.

Police are still looking for Deacon Baker, who was last known to be in the Meridian area. If you see him, authorities warn to not approach him because he's considered dangerous. Instead, call local police.

