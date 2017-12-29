Man shot during fight in Caldwell

Caldwell Police (Photo: KTVB)

CALDWELL -- One man was hospitalized after he was shot during a fight in Caldwell Thursday night.

Police say they were called out just before 9 p.m. to the 2600 block of South Montana Avenue, not far from Syringa Middle School.

When officers arrived, they learned that the victim, a 37-year-old man, had already been driven to a local hospital by his friends. Investigators say the man had been shot during a fight with another person.

The gunshot victim was ultimately transferred to a trauma center in Boise, but is expected to survive.

Caldwell Police said the shooter remains at large.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Canyon County dispatch at 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

