Man shot by authorities in Kuna identified

KUNA - The man shot and killed by authorities Tuesday in a Kuna subdivision after an hours-long manhunt has been identified.

The Ada County coroner said Ramon Milanez, 32, of Nampa was the man shot by members of the Ada County Sheriff's Office's tactical team.

Milanez tried to elude authorities after the sheriff's office said he fired several shots from his car at a Kuna police officer after the officer tried to pull Milanez's black BMW over near Kay and Moonhill streets on suspicion he was involved in drug activity.

After Milanez abandoned his car, a six-hour-long search ensued in the neighborhood off of Linder Road, between Deer Flat and Hubbard roads.

Authorities tracked Milanez to a home in the 400 block of E. Black Hawk Drive, then was shot after officials said he tried to steal a car and escape.

The coroner said Milanez died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as homicide.

Stephanie Marie Prieto, 35, of Kuna was arrested in connection with the incident.

Ada County Sheriff's Office spokesman Patrick Orr said there's evidence that Prieto was in the car with Milanez when he shot at the Kuna officer.

She also ran away, and was later found at a gas station in Meridian.

