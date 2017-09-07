Accused CDA cop killer pleads guilty to lesser charges, still faces first degree murder charge

Jonathan Renfro. (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man accused of murdering Coeur d’Alene police Sergeant Greg Moore entered a guilty plea Thursday to two charges.

Jonathan Renfro pleaded guilty to grand theft and eluding a police officer. He did not plead guilty to the first degree murder charge he also faces.

Officials said sentencing for the two charges he pleaded guilty to will happen after the first degree murder trial is over. Jury selection for the first degree murder trial starts Monday.

Sergeant Moore was shot and killed May 5, 2015 while on duty.

