Accused CDA cop killer pleads guilty to lesser charges, still faces first degree murder charge

Staff , KREM 1:59 PM. MDT September 07, 2017

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man accused of murdering Coeur d’Alene police Sergeant Greg Moore entered a guilty plea Thursday to two charges.

Jonathan Renfro pleaded guilty to grand theft and eluding a police officer.  He did not plead guilty to the first degree murder charge he also faces.

Officials said sentencing for the two charges he pleaded guilty to will happen after the first degree murder trial is over.  Jury selection for the first degree murder trial starts Monday. 

 

 

Sergeant Moore was shot and killed May 5, 2015 while on duty.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KREM-TV


