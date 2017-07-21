Man not allowed to withdraw guilty plea in wife's killing

Ron Kincaid Jr. (Photo: Cassia County Sheriff's Office)

BURLEY, Idaho - A south-central Idaho man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife will not be allowed to withdraw the plea.

The Times-News reports that a 5th District Court judge on Thursday rejected the request by 36-year-old Ronnie Kincaid Jr.

Kinkaid was initially charged with first-degree murder after 34-year-old Melissa Dawn Kincaid was found dead at the couple's home in September 2015.

He later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a potential sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

Judge John K. Butler ruled that Kinkaid knowingly entered his plea and did not show a just reason to withdraw it.

Kincaid is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 7.

