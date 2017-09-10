Man killed in shooting at Valley County campground

A shooting that killed a California man at a Valley County campground is under investigation.

Valley County sheriff’s deputies and Cascade Rural Fire and EMA responded to the shooting just after 1:30 a.m. Friday at the French Creek Campground, Lt. Jason Speer wrote in a Valley County Sheriff’s Office news release.

William L. Brasuell, 45, was found dead. He was from San Diego, California.

Christopher D. Humes was booked into the Valley County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.

An autopsy on Brasuell’s body is scheduled for Monday, and the investigation into the shooting continues.

If you have any information about the shooting, the Valley County Sheriff’s Office asks you to contact Detective Bracht or Detective Mokhtarani at (208) 382-5160.

© 2017 KTVB-TV