Man jailed on murder charge in Elmore County

KTVB 1:24 AM. MDT September 02, 2017

MOUNTAIN HOME - Detectives with the Elmore County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police have arrested a man on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The detectives served an arrest warrant on Scott Eugene Riggs at about 7:30 Friday night.

The arrest came six days after 71-year-old Paula Knudson Ferbrache was found dead in the trunk of a car along a dirt road northeast of Mountain Home.

Sheriff Mike Hollinshead says the investigation is still ongoing.

