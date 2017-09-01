Man jailed on murder charge in Elmore County

(Photo: Elmore Co, Sheriff's Office)

MOUNTAIN HOME - Detectives with the Elmore County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police have arrested a man on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The detectives served an arrest warrant on Scott Eugene Riggs at about 7:30 Friday night.

The arrest came six days after 71-year-old Paula Knudson Ferbrache was found dead in the trunk of a car along a dirt road northeast of Mountain Home.

Sheriff Mike Hollinshead says the investigation is still ongoing.

