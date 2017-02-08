Jose E. Cardenas (Photo: Canyon County Sheriff's Office)

CALDWELL -- A Mexican national is headed to prison for stabbing his pregnant girlfriend multiple times during an argument in August.

Jose E. Cardenas, 24, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison, with eight years before he can become eligible for parole.

According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Cardenas lured the victim away from her workplace before the stabbing. Once he was inside her car, he took the woman's keys and cellphone before stabbing her over and over in her neck and chest.

Cardenas then left, leaving his bleeding girlfriend on the side of the road near Tucker and Upper Pleasant Ridge roads in Caldwell. She was four months pregnant at the time, authorities say.

"Mr. Cardenas showed no regard for the law or human life when he attacked the victim and left her for dead on the side of the road," Prosecutor Bryan Taylor said in a press release. "Thankfully, she was able to call for help or this very well could have been a homicide."

The attacker was arrested later that evening after he showed up at a house on Ustick Road and told the resident police were looking for him. He later told detectives he had taken the knife from his uncle's house after an argument with the victim, then tossed it into a canal after the stabbing.

Cardenas admitted to stabbing the victim multiple times, telling detectives he acted out of frustration.

In addition to the prison time, Cardenas was ordered to pay a $5,000 civil penalty, $500 in fines and court costs, and have no contact with the woman or her family for 20 years.

Because he was living in the United States illegally, Cardenas will likely be deported back to Mexico after his release from prison.

