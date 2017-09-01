Man gets 45 years in Twin Falls Craigslist killing

Jerry Kimball (Photo: Twin Falls County Jail)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A man who took part in the killing of a south-central Idaho man after test-driving a car being sold on Craigslist has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.



The Times-News reports that Jerry Kimball received the sentence Thursday in 5th District Court and must serve at least 24 years before the possibility of release.



Kimball pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder and one count of battery with the intent to commit a serious felony in the 2015 killing of 53-year-old Kent Storrer.

MORE: 2 men indicted in fatal shooting at Twin Falls home



Investigators say Kimball and Jacob Marshall met Storrer and his son-in-law Jasper Qualls, who had posted a Craigslist advertisement to sell a 1991 Mitsubishi 3000.



After the drive, Marshall shot Qualls and Storrer with an assault weapon hidden in Kimball's car. Qualls was wounded.



Marshall in August was sentenced to life in prison.

© 2017 KTVB-TV