Man gets 20 years for gas station robbery, inmate assault

Cody Meade (Photo: Twin Falls County Jail)

TWIN FALLS - A Tennessee man who robbed a Twin Falls gas station has been sentenced to at least 20 years for the robbery and other incidents in the county jail.

The Times-News reports that 26-year-old Cody William James Meade on Tuesday was sentenced to 20 years to life I prison after previously pleading guilty to robbing a gas station in May and several other felonies that occurred while he was in custody.

Meade racked up close to 20 felony charges after he arrest while in jail. At one point, Meade took another inmate hostage with a broken mirror frame and a shard of glass. During another incident, he had to be restrained by eight deputies while he screamed at them calling for them to use a stun gun on him.

