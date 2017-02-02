Man found not guilty in infant son's crash death

Kameron Fitzpatrick (Photo: Provided by the Fitzpatrick family)

MOUNTAIN HOME - An Elmore County jury has found a Mountain Home father not guilty in the death of his infant son, who died after a crash on Interstate 84 in 2015, his attorney said Thursday.

Attorney Ron Shepherd said Justin Fitzpatrick was found not guilty on Wednesday after a jury trial that lasted a day and a half. The state of Idaho had charged him with vehicular manslaughter in the death of Kameron Fitzpatrick.

The jury's decision was unanimous.

Kameron was 11 weeks old when he died two days after the July 24 crash.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened near milepost 75, east of the Simco Road exit.

ISP said Kameron was in a car seat in a Dodge Stratus driven by Fitzpatrick, who was 21 years old at the time.The car was going below the posted speed limit when it was rear-ended by a car driven by 50-year-old Steven Shelly of Meridian.

PREVIOUS STORY: Baby dies in hospital after I-84 crash

Based on evidence presented at the trial, Kameron's mother, Kathryn, was driving - with the boy's father as a passenger - when she pulled over because the right rear tire lost its tread.

The parents decided to drive slowly to the next exit to get off the side of the freeway to get Kameron out of the hot sun until help arrived. It was decided that Justin would drive, and he proceeded slowly down the freeway with the car's hazard lights on.

Shelly, who was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6, hit the Stratus from behind. Evidence at the trial showed that Shelly didn't apply his brakes before the crash, and that he had the cruise control of his vehicle set.

(© 2017 KTVB)