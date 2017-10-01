Man dead, another in custody following E. Idaho shooting

One man died and another was arrested after a shooting outside a Jacksons store in Chubbuck, Idaho. (Photo: KPVI)

CHUBBUCK, Idaho - An eastern Idaho man is dead and another is in custody following a fatal shooting in front of a convenience store.

Chubbuck police on Friday arrested 38-year-old Anthony Leinweber of Chubbuck on suspicion of second-degree murder following the shooting in Chubbuck outside a Jacksons Food Store.

Police say 37-year-old Robert Phelps of Chubbuck died at the scene following the shooting at about 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say the two men knew each other and that Phelps was shot once in the face. An autopsy is scheduled.

Police didn't release information on a possible motive.

