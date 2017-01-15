Man dead, another detained after E. Idaho shooting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Police in eastern Idaho say one man is dead and another has been detained following a shooting.
Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Joelyn Hansen tells the Post Register that police responded at 5 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting at an apartment complex.
Police have not released names or details of what happened.
Police are continuing to investigate.
