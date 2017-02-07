Man convicted as preteen of attack on 5-year-old back in jail

Trevor Reizenstein (Photo: Canyon County Jail)

CALDWELL -- A local man who as a 12-year-old sexually assaulted and strangled a 5-year-old girl is back in the Canyon County Jail, charged with violating his probation in that case.

Trevor Reizenstein, 22, was arrested last month after his probation officer said he had violated the terms of his release by using methamphetamine and accessing the internet on a smartphone.

Reizenstein's case made headlines in 2007 after he lured his friend's little sister outside by telling her he needed her help to save a Care Bear. Investigators say he then put a sock in her mouth, carried her to an alley and sexually assaulted, beat and strangled her, and leaving her for dead.

The 5-year-old, who survived the attack, was discovered in the alley by two children walking home from school. She had been covered in building materials and was barely breathing.





Trevor Reizenstein (Photo: KTVB)

The Idaho Supreme Court ruled in 2009 that Reizenstein could be tried as an adult. He pleaded guilty the same year to attempted murder, forcible sexual penetration and battery with intent to commit a serious felony.

The teen was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with ten years before he could be paroled, but a judge agreed to place him in a juvenile facility until he was 21, then reevaluate whether he should be released or moved to an adult prison to serve out the rest of his sentence.

Court records show Reizenstein was released on probation in 2014. According to Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker, he did not spend any time in an adult facility. A no-contact order barring Reizenstein from contacting his victim, now a teenager, remains in place.

Reizenstein, who was required to register as a sex offender, was living in Boise at the time of the probation violation.

If Reizenstein is found guilty of violating his probation in the case, he could be ordered to serve out the remainder of his original 20-year sentence. An arraignment is set for Friday morning.



Copyright 2016 KTVB