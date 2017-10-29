Man charged with killing pregnant woman faces new charges

Erik Ohlson

DRIGGS, Idaho - Prosecutors in southeast Idaho are seeking new charges against a Wyoming man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend at her cabin last year.

KIFI-TV reports that Teton County Prosecutor Billie Siddoway will seek a burglary and a firearm enhancement charge against Erik Ohlson. He is to be arraigned Tuesday in Teton County Magistrate Court.

Ohlson was previously charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the July 2016 death of 39-year-old Jennifer Nalley and her unborn child.

Authorities say Ohlson told detectives he consumed alcohol before going to Nalley's cabin near Driggs and shooting her multiple times. An autopsy found she was shot several times by a .45-caliber handgun.

MORE: Judge tosses confession in pregnant woman's killing

In July, a judge ordered the case to be heard in Bingham County after determining that Ohlson could not get a fair trial in Teton County.

© 2017 KTVB-TV