Man charged in shooting death of 20-year-old Twin Falls woman

Twin Falls police car. (Photo: KTVB)

TWIN FALLS -- A Twin Falls man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

Brandon S. Smithson, 26, is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Officers were called out to 232 2nd Avenue North at 4:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find 20-year-old Katrina D. Budden of Twin Falls, shot in the head.

Budden was rushed to St. Lukes Magic Valley, but died from her injuries.

Police declined to say whether Budden had been shot accidentally, saying only that investigators believe involuntary manslaughter was the appropriate charge. Smithson and the victim knew each other, police say.

Smith is due in court Friday afternoon. Budden's autopsy is scheduled for Monday.



