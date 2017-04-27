Man charged in shooting at Caldwell birthday party

Moises Ortiz (Photo: Canyon Co. Jail)

CALDWELL -- A 19-year-old documented gang member is facing felony charges after police say he opened fire at another man at a Caldwell birthday party.

Moises Joel Ortiz of Nampa is charged with aggravated assault and a felony gang enhancement.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in the 4800 block of Dandridge Way in Caldwell, at a home officers say has been identified as a "problem" address. Officers had already been called out to the home hours earlier for a report of an underage party and a fight involving as many as a dozen people.

Caldwell Police was dispatched to the home again just after 2 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find blood and three .380 shell casings on the driveway. Several people in cars were pulling away from the home as officers arrived.

According to court documents, police learned one person had been stabbed at the party, and had already been driven to West Valley Medical Center for treatment.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, had one stab wound to his right hand and another to his left thigh that medical personnel say punctured the artery in his leg. He was transferred to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for emergency surgery.

Witnesses told police the man had been stabbed by 19-year-old Sergio Marquez Lopez in the garage of the home, and that Ortiz had shot at Lopez as the other man ran away from the home.

Lopez was found at a Middleton home Sunday night, and taken into custody on aggravated battery and gang charges.

Officers found Ortiz early Tuesday morning at his mother's house in Nampa. Officers searched Ortiz' room after receiving permission from the suspect's mother, and seized 12 shotgun shells, one .380 bullet, a .380 shell casing and a cell phone.

According to court documents, Ortiz told detectives during an interview that he had been at the party, but had left before the stabbing or shooting.

Ortiz denied firing a gun at Lopez or owning a .380 handgun. When one detective confronted him about the .380 bullet and shell found in his room, Ortiz responded that he did not believe investigators had found those items.

Although police say Ortiz is a documented member of a Sureno clique, he told the investigators he no longer hung out with the gang. However, as he was being booked into the Canyon County Jail, police say Ortiz told them he needed to be separated from members of the Norteno gang while behind bars.

Ortiz remains held on a $100,000 bond, and is due to appear in court May 9 for a preliminary hearing.

