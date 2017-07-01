Man charged in deadly Nampa shooting pleads not guilty

Phillip Eddie Cabrera (Photo: Canyon County Jail)

NAMPA - A Meridian man charged with breaking into his estranged wife's home and fatally shooting another man has pleaded not guilty.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that 38-year-old Phillip Cabrera pleaded not guilty Friday in 3rd District Court to first-degree murder and other charges. The Idaho court information repository indicates that the other charges include aggravated assault on a police officer, shooting into an occupied dwelling, burglary, and malicious injury to property.

Police say Cabrera in April broke down the front door of his estranged wife's home in Nampa and fatally shot 34-year-old Andrew L. Shepard of Caldwell. Authorities say Shepard was shot multiple times in the head and torso.

Cabrera's jury trial is scheduled to begin on October 10.

On June 22, the Canyon County Prosecutor's Office said it would seek the death penalty.

