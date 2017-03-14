Man charged in Caldwell trailer park arsons

Darin L. Moore (Photo: Canyon County Sheriff's Office)

CALDWELL - A 42-year-old man has been charged with seven counts of felony arson in the first degree after a rash of fires at a Caldwell trailer park.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office said Darin L. Moore, 42, of Caldwell was arrested Monday afternoon without incident in connection with the fires at the Towns Village Mobile Home Park over the past 17 months.

Authorities said that Moore told detectives that he was responsible for the February 26 arson at Towns Village and six previous fires at the park starting in November 2015.

Moore told detectives that he he knew each residence was unoccupied, and that he started each fire in a similar manner.

RELATED: Rash of trailer fires sparks anger, fear in Caldwell

“This is a very important step in resolving the investigation into multiple fires that were deliberately set in our community,” said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue. “Arson is its own particularly heinous crime, as people’s livelihoods and personal property can be and are destroyed.

"I want to thank our detectives and the Canyon County Fire Investigation Team for their work in identifying and bringing Mr. Moore into custody.”

Moore was booked into the Canyon County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 28.

© 2017 KTVB-TV