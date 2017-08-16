Man charged after crash into tree near Boise Depot

Devon Elmore (Photo: Ada Co. Jail)

BOISE -- A Boise man is facing a felony charge after police say he abandoned his injured passengers and ran away following a car crash earlier this year.

The wreck happened May 25 near the Boise Train Depot. Police say 28-year-old Devon Elmore was driving south on Capitol Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle at about 5:50 p.m.. Elmore's vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

Police say Elmore got out of the vehicle and ran away after the wreck. Two people inside the car were injured, and had to be taken to a local hospital by paramedics.

A warrant was issued for the driver July 3, and he was taken into custody Monday evening. Elmore was booked into the Ada County Jail on charges of felony leaving the scene of an injury accident, misdemeanor reckless driving, and misdemeanor failure to appear.

He remains held in the jail on a $100,000 bond. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

