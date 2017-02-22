Man caught on video trying to break into Boise Bench home

BOISE -- Police are investigating after a man was caught on surveillance cameras trying to break into a home on the Boise Bench early Wednesday morning.

The burglary attempt happened at about 4 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Orchard and Albion streets.

The homeowner told KTVB the man went through a gate into his yard before trying to get into the house through a side door.

The man - who is wearing a black hoodie, black gloves, and appears to be carrying a crowbar - stops when he notices the camera above him. He looks directly into the camera before quietly leaving, going out the same gate he came in.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

