Man arrested in connection with Boise shooting

Andrew Dechambeau (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE - Boise police have arrested a man accused of shooting a homeowner Sunday morning.

Investigators say they were able to identify 29-year-old Andrew Dechambeau of Boise as a suspect after following up on numerous tips from the public. He was arrested without incident Monday morning and booked into the Ada County Jail on felony charges of aggravated battery and burglary.

Dan McBride was shot once in the shoulder while chasing down a man who had just burglarized his home.

McBride said he and his wife were asleep at the home near 27th Street and Regan Avenue when they heard a noise in their living room around 7 a.m. Sunday. His wife got up to check the noise and found a stranger burglarizing their home. She screamed and the man fled the house on foot.

McBride gave chase for about a block. The suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at him, but the gun misfired. The two men struggled and McBride was able to get a stolen purse away from the burglar. As McBride walked away, the burglar shot him from behind.

McBride was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Late Sunday afternoon, police released surveillance photos of a person of interest in the shooting along with a description of the man. That led to Dechambeau's arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

